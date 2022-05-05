Mansfield store to host poetry festival event

Toffee Hut, on Regent Street, will hear from Richard C Bower, an award-winning writer, poet, and journalist who is originally from Mansfield.

Richard is also the official Mansfield Town Football Club poet, and has worked with a number of organisations, including the BBC, and is the author of the bestselling books Postmodern and Sanctuary.

He will be at the Toffee Hut, on Sunday, May 15, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £10.

Rachel Richards, Toffee Hut owner, said it was an opportunity for local people to support ‘talented local artists in what promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable and historic event’.