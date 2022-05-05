Mansfield store to host poetry festival event

One of Mansfield’s most popular stores is set to host a live event as part of the Nottingham Poetry Festival.

By Wayne Swiffin
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:13 pm

Toffee Hut, on Regent Street, will hear from Richard C Bower, an award-winning writer, poet, and journalist who is originally from Mansfield.

Richard is also the official Mansfield Town Football Club poet, and has worked with a number of organisations, including the BBC, and is the author of the bestselling books Postmodern and Sanctuary.

He will be at the Toffee Hut, on Sunday, May 15, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £10.

Rachel Richards, Toffee Hut owner, said it was an opportunity for local people to support ‘talented local artists in what promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable and historic event’.

Tickets are limited due to the size of the venue, and more information can be found either by calling into the shop, or visiting its Facebook page. Alternatively, email [email protected]

