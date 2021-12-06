Mansfield Spiritualist Centre to host divine service

Alex Featherstone, from Lincoln, will lead the divine service on Sunday, December 12, at 6.30pm.

However, Patricia Kershaw, secretary of the centre on Dallas Street, said there would be no healing service on Thursday as previously planned,.

She said it had been ‘postponed until further notice’.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.