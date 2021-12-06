Mansfield Spiritualist Centre to host divine service
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre is preparing to host a divine service.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 9:53 am
Alex Featherstone, from Lincoln, will lead the divine service on Sunday, December 12, at 6.30pm.
However, Patricia Kershaw, secretary of the centre on Dallas Street, said there would be no healing service on Thursday as previously planned,.
She said it had been ‘postponed until further notice’.
Read More
Read MoreIndependents accused of ‘squashing democracy’ as Ashfield Council local plan con...
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.