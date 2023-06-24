News you can trust since 1952
Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 24th Jun 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read

The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, June 26, from 5.30-7pm, and on Saturday, July 1, from 10am-noon.

On Sunday, July 2, at 6.30pm, the venue will be hosting a divine service with medium Sue Salisbury.

On Wednesday, July 5, there is an evening of mediumship with Rodney Hewitt.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
    Private sittings are also available upon request, priced £20.

    For further information, see the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

