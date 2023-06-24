Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, June 26, from 5.30-7pm, and on Saturday, July 1, from 10am-noon.
On Sunday, July 2, at 6.30pm, the venue will be hosting a divine service with medium Sue Salisbury.
On Wednesday, July 5, there is an evening of mediumship with Rodney Hewitt.
Private sittings are also available upon request, priced £20.
For further information, see the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre