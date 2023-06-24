The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, June 26, from 5.30-7pm, and on Saturday, July 1, from 10am-noon.

On Sunday, July 2, at 6.30pm, the venue will be hosting a divine service with medium Sue Salisbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, July 5, there is an evening of mediumship with Rodney Hewitt.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Most Popular

Private sittings are also available upon request, priced £20.