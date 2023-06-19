News you can trust since 1952
Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST

The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions today, Monday, June 19, from 5.30-7pm, and on Saturday, June 24, from 10am-noon.

On Wednesday, June 21, there is a, evening of mediumship with Rob Johnson, priced £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
    On Sunday, June 25, at 6.30pm, the venue will be hosting a divine service with medium Pat Brown.

    Private sittings are also available upon request, priced £20.