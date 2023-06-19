Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST
The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions today, Monday, June 19, from 5.30-7pm, and on Saturday, June 24, from 10am-noon.
On Wednesday, June 21, there is a, evening of mediumship with Rob Johnson, priced £4 for members and £5 for non-members.
On Sunday, June 25, at 6.30pm, the venue will be hosting a divine service with medium Pat Brown.
Private sittings are also available upon request, priced £20.