Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions today, June 12, from 5.30-7pm, and on June 17, from 10am-noon.
Also on June 17, there is a, evening of mediumship with Pietro Politano, priced £10 for members and £12 for non-members. To book, see fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre or call the centre on 07717 842257.
On June 18, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with mediums Andy Solecki and Grace Rose.
Private readings are available upon request, priced £20.