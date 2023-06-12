The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions today, June 12, from 5.30-7pm, and on June 17, from 10am-noon.

Also on June 17, there is a, evening of mediumship with Pietro Politano, priced £10 for members and £12 for non-members. To book, see fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre or call the centre on 07717 842257.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

On June 18, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with mediums Andy Solecki and Grace Rose.