Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read

The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions today, June 12, from 5.30-7pm, and on June 17, from 10am-noon.

Also on June 17, there is a, evening of mediumship with Pietro Politano, priced £10 for members and £12 for non-members. To book, see fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre or call the centre on 07717 842257.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
    On June 18, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with mediums Andy Solecki and Grace Rose.

    Private readings are available upon request, priced £20.