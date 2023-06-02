Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Saturday, June 3, from 10am-noon, and again on Monday, June 5, from 5.30-7pm.
On Sunday, June 4, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Dodge Kay.
On Wednesday, June 7, there is an evening of mediumship with Adrian Dobson, priced £4 for members and £5 for non-members.
Private readings are available upon request, priced £20.