News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

On May 13, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Yvonne Fielding. Tickets are £10, which includes a light buffet.

On May 14, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with mediums Susan Rodgers and Christine Davies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on May 15, from 5.30-7pm, and May 20, from 10am-noon.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
Most Popular

    On May 17, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Christine Stewart, priced £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

    On May 21, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Helen Harris.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Private readings are available upon request, priced £20.

    Read More
    20 Mansfield town centre shops, pubs and retail units currently for lease and ho...

    See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

    Related topics:TicketsChristine Davies