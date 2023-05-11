On May 13, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Yvonne Fielding. Tickets are £10, which includes a light buffet.

On May 14, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with mediums Susan Rodgers and Christine Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on May 15, from 5.30-7pm, and May 20, from 10am-noon.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Most Popular

On May 17, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Christine Stewart, priced £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

On May 21, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Helen Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad