Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
On May 13, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Yvonne Fielding. Tickets are £10, which includes a light buffet.
On May 14, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with mediums Susan Rodgers and Christine Davies.
The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on May 15, from 5.30-7pm, and May 20, from 10am-noon.
On May 17, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Christine Stewart, priced £4 for members and £5 for non-members.
On May 21, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Helen Harris.
Private readings are available upon request, priced £20.