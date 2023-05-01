News you can trust since 1952
Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read

The Dallas Street centre is hosting drop-in healing sessions on May 1, from 5.30-7pm, and again on May 6, from 10.30am-noon.

On May 3, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Rosemary Measures, priced £4 for members and £5 for non-members.

On May 7, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Marilyn Parkin.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
    Private readings are available upon request, priced £20.

    The healing session on May 8 will run as normal.

    See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre