Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The centre, on Dallas Street, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, April 3, from 5.30-7pm, and again on Saturday, April 8, from 10.30am-noon.

On Wednesday, April 5, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Rosemary Measures, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On Sunday, April 9, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Vicky Hanlon..

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Private readings are available upon request.

