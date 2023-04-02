News you can trust since 1952
Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra Downs
Published 2nd Apr 2023

The centre, on Dallas Street, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, April 3, from 5.30-7pm, and again on Saturday, April 8, from 10.30am-noon.

On Wednesday, April 5, at 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship with Rosemary Measures, priced £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On Sunday, April 9, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Vicky Hanlon..

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
    Private readings are available upon request.

    The annual membership fee remains at £6.50.

    See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre