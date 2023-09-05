Watch more videos on Shots!

Visitors can have a chance to get up close to a part of Ashfield’s history at the Lindley’s Windmill open days.

Sutton Heritage Society, who previously ran visits to the mill, are hosting two open days from 11am-3pm on Saturday 9 September and Sunday 17 September, allowing residents to see the newly refurbished windmill.

Lindley’s Windmill on Prospect Place, Sutton, is Ashfield’s last remaining mill out of the nine that were built across Sutton centuries ago. The windmill dates to 1823 and was in operation as a flour mill until 1895. Ashfield District Council completed the refurbishment of the Grade II listed building last month.

Members of Sutton Heritage Society with Councillors outside Lindley's Windmill

Over the past seven weeks, Ashfield District Council has replaced the flat roof for a conical roof to help prevent water damage, replaced the floor inside the mill, and cleaned the building to ensure the hidden gem can be preserved for years to come. There will be a new information board produced, detailing the history of the mills in Ashfield.

The mill is located on the bottom hand corner of Prospect Place, off High Pavement. There is no parking on site, please use New Street or Sherwood Place car parks.

Cllr Sarah Madigan, Ward Councillor for Leamington, said “We are over the moon with the restoration works to the windmill, it’s a very special and interesting historical building that we are lucky to have in Ashfield. We are proud to preserve it for future generations. We encourage anyone who is interested to come and visit the mill on these open days.”

