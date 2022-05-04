It's not all about the Stags! 10 things to do this weekend in Mansfield area

But if you can take your minds off Cloughie’s boys for a minute, or maybe you’re even immune to football, then we’ve packaged our usual guide to things to do and places to go in and around the Mansfield area and beyond.

You get the chance to meet a host of characters and stars – from the Gruffalo and Robin Hood to Blondie and Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

And you get the chance to tackle activities that range from cycling around Nottinghamshire’s coalfields to dog-walking and marvelling at windmills.

Before you set off, don’t forget to visit the individual websites of your chosen venue to check opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend! And up the Stags!

1. Tour of coalfields Zig Zag Tours has organised a cycling trip around the coalfields of north Nottinghamshire this Saturday (11 am to 4 pm). Starting at Mansfield train station, the tour will take in the famous headstocks at Clipstone, the historic Archway House (or Clipstone Lodge) and the old Mansfield Brewery building. The price is £17, but all current and former miners go free. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Unique art centre Tucked away on Oxton Road in Calverton is Patchings Art Centre, a unique space dedicated to the enjoyment of art. Three galleries host exhibitions, and a team of self-employed studio artists work in a variety of media. Admission is free, parking is free and there are gift shops and a restaurant too. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Gripping Jekyll and Hyde drama Blackeyed Theatre has been described as "one of the most innovative, audacious companies working in contemporary English theatre". So it's quite a coup for Mansfield's Palace to stage one of Blackeyed's productions, 'The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde' next Tuesday. We all know the story. This adaptation is said to be gripping, stylish and thought-provoking. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Curious about Southwell? The 'Curious About....' self-guided tours, run across the East Midlands, are proving to be very popular, and this one of Southwell is one of the best. Simply download a booklet from the Nottingham Tourism and Travel Centre website and have fun discovering the charming town on two quirky heritage walks and an optional treasure hunt. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales