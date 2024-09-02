IN PICTURES: Family fun at Gloworm Festival as thousands flocked to Nottinghamshire's Holme Pierrepont Country Park

Visitors enjoyed main stage action from children’s TV stars, character meet and greets, all the fun of the circus, a vintage fairground, creative play and workshops, live music, DJs and raves, outdoor play, adventure activities and much much more.

Vicky McClure MBE was a special guest coming to the festival for the first time to share one of her favourite tales for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Organisers revealed Gloworm is returning to its original home at Thoresby Park, north Nottinghamshire for August 2025 with early bird tickets now on sale.

Festival director Richard Walpole said: “Gloworm Festival has always been about creating the best possible experience for our families, and ensuring that we offer real value for money. While our time at the National Watersports Centre was memorable, it became clear that staying there was unsustainable without compromising on what makes Gloworm special.

"That's why we've made the decision to move back to our beloved home at Thoresby Park, where we can continue to deliver the magical experience our attendees know and love.”

1 . Story time Actress Vicky McClure shared her favourite tale for CBeedbies Bedtime Stories at this year's Gloworm Festival Photo: Gloworm Photo Sales

2 . Fun fair Families enjoyed fairground rides at Gloworm Festival Photo: Gloworm Photo Sales

3 . Gloworm fun Families from across the region flocked to Gloworm Festival Photo: Gloworm Photo Sales