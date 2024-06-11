Huthwaite Residents Group news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hello to all Huthwaite residents. I am happy to update you on our activities and to give you some dates for your diary.

We held a successful Easter colouring competition for our younger residents. Some of you may have seen some new flower boxes around the village. Thank you to members of Huthwaite Hub, for making the boxes and to our volunteers for planting and displaying them. There will be more to follow.

We are very excited to be holding a Fashion Show on Friday 21st June, at Hill House, Nunn Brook Rd. There will be a whole selection of clothing available from a number of High Street stores. There will be refreshments, but do feel free to bring a bottle, if you wish! There will also be a Raffle, for some interesting prizes. Tickets are £3.00, available from [email protected] or by phone, 07899563722.

Later, on Saturday 20th of July, we will be holding a Pie & Peas Race Night at Brierley Golf Club, families welcome. Tickets will be £6.00, including food, or £18.00 for 2 adults and 2 children. There will be sausage and chips for the children, and a bouncy castle. Again, tickets are available, as above. We will also be holding an Auction, for some exciting prizes.

You can follow our news on Facebook, Huthwaite Residents Group, and on Instagram, @huthwaite_residents_group.

If you feel like joining us, please contact us by phone: 07899563722 or by email: [email protected]