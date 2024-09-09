Mansfield residents are invited to come along on Saturday 14th -Sunday 15th to the Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel on Stockwell Gate, close to the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

It will give them chance to ;ook around this historic building recently chosen by the public to feature as a special place of interest nationally in the Heritage Open Days 30 year Anniversary Online Gallery.

Every year the Chapel takes part in the National HOD festival of history and culture when thousands of organisations and volunteers open their doors to allow free access.

This year‘s HOD theme of “Routes, Networks and Connections” will look back at the origins of the Chapel in Mansfield in the seventeenth century and consider the influence different people have had on the development of Mansfield which, in turn, has forged links with other places around the world especially with towns of the same name over the years.

The Old Meeting House Unitarian Chapel on Stockwell Gate

During the free event, “Looking Back to Look Forward“ visitors will be able to marvel at this beautiful Chapel with its spectacular stained Glass Windows, some by the William Morris Company and its welcoming Victorian interior changed and improved over the years since it was first built in 1702.

The Chapel is always keen to promote Mansfield in the wider community and there will be a series of talks, displays and an exhibition as well as a quiz and a self-guided heritage walk to show what an interesting area we live in.

More details about the event programme of this oldest nonconformist place of worship in Nottinghamshire can be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk and on Facebook under OldMeetingHouseMansfield.