The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a healing service on Thursday, April 28, starting at 7pm.

On Saturday, April 30, from 7.30pm, there is an evening of mediumship, with Danny Lewis.

Tickets for the fundraising event are now available, priced £8.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

And on Sunday, May, 1, from 6.30pm, Ray Kane Foulkes is leading a divine service.