Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a drop-in healing session on Monday, January 16, from 5.30-7.30pm.

And on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm, there will be an evening of mediumship with Julian Lacey, priced £3,30 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On Saturday, January 21, there is a drop-in healing session, from 10.30am-noon, while on Sunday, January 22, at 6.30pm, there is a divine service.

The membership fee for the year remains at £6.50

