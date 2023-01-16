News you can trust since 1952
Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 8:33am

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a drop-in healing session on Monday, January 16, from 5.30-7.30pm.

And on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm, there will be an evening of mediumship with Julian Lacey, priced £3,30 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
    On Saturday, January 21, there is a drop-in healing session, from 10.30am-noon, while on Sunday, January 22, at 6.30pm, there is a divine service.

    The membership fee for the year remains at £6.50

    For further information, visit the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

