Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a drop-in healing clinic tonight, October 31, from 5.30-7pm.

There is an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, November 2, from 7.30pm – tickets are £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On Saturday, November 5, ‘drop-in healing’ is available between 10am and noon, while on Sunday, November 6, there is a divine service with medium Helen Wall, from 6.30pm.

Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.