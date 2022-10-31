News you can trust since 1952
Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Jon Ball
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a drop-in healing clinic tonight, October 31, from 5.30-7pm.

There is an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, November 2, from 7.30pm – tickets are £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.

On Saturday, November 5, ‘drop-in healing’ is available between 10am and noon, while on Sunday, November 6, there is a divine service with medium Helen Wall, from 6.30pm.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

    Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.

    For further information, visit the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

