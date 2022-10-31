Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a drop-in healing clinic tonight, October 31, from 5.30-7pm.
There is an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, November 2, from 7.30pm – tickets are £3.50 for members and £4.50 for non-members.
On Saturday, November 5, ‘drop-in healing’ is available between 10am and noon, while on Sunday, November 6, there is a divine service with medium Helen Wall, from 6.30pm.
Most Popular
Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.
For further information, visit the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre