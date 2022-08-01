Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 1st August 2022, 9:20 am

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, August 3, from 7.30pm.

The following day, August 4, there is a healing service at 7pm.

On Saturday, August 6, ‘drop-in healing’ is available between 10am and noon, while on Sunday, August 7, there is a divine service with medium Tim Doyle, from 6.30pm.

Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.

For further information, visit the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

