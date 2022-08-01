Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting an evening of mediumship with Paul Richmond on Wednesday, August 3, from 7.30pm.
The following day, August 4, there is a healing service at 7pm.
On Saturday, August 6, ‘drop-in healing’ is available between 10am and noon, while on Sunday, August 7, there is a divine service with medium Tim Doyle, from 6.30pm.
Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.
For further information, visit the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre