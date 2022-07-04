Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:13 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:15 pm

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting an evening of mediumship with Julian Lacey on Wednesday, July 6, at 7.30pm.

The following day, July 7, at 7pm, there is a healing service, while on Saturday, July 9, ‘drop-in healing’ is available between 10am and noon.

On Sunday, July 10, there is a divine service with Fiona Middleton, , from 6.30pm.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.

For further information, visit the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

