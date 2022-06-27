Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a healing service on Thursday, June 30, starting at 7pm.

On Saturday, July 2, there is drop-in healing from 10am-noon, following by an evening of mediumship with Pietro Politico, from 7pm. Tickets are £10, which includes a light buffet.

On Sunday, July 3, there is a divine service, with Andy Speed and Michelle Harris, from 6.30pm.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.