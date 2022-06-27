Healing and divine events on offer in Mansfield

The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:21 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:27 am

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting a healing service on Thursday, June 30, starting at 7pm.

On Saturday, July 2, there is drop-in healing from 10am-noon, following by an evening of mediumship with Pietro Politico, from 7pm. Tickets are £10, which includes a light buffet.

On Sunday, July 3, there is a divine service, with Andy Speed and Michelle Harris, from 6.30pm.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Sandra Downs, centre spokeswoman, said private readings are available upon request.

For further information, visit the centre’s Facebook page at fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre

