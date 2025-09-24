Haunted Nottinghamshire - 9 places for an autumn Halloween visit: ghostly figures, strange mists, clanking chains and floating orbs

Halloween has become a big thing for adults and kids alike, and there's lots of spooky places to visit in Nottinghamshire that make a great autumn day out - as well as a scary story to put you in the mood.
With a history as long and rich as Nottinghamshire’s, there are many tales to tell of hauntings and strange goings-on in its historic buildings and castles and along it’s spooky roads.
We’ve compiled a list of some:
1. National Justice Museum: Penal system history tracing local legal institutions back to the 1780s, with interactive tours
High Pavement, Nottingham NG1 1HN - Disembodied voices, screams, and knocking have been heard by the staff and visitors. A cross has been reportedly thrown across the room in the chapel area, and some visitors have been touched by unseen hands. The ghosts of executed prisoners are said to haunt the premises. Dare you visit? Photo: Google Maps
2. The Workhouse: Built in 1824, and owned by the National Trust, it housed the poorest in society, creating many tragic stories.
Caudwell House, Upton Rd, Southwell NG25 0PT: Visitors have been known to sense the haunting presence of those who stay in the workhouse and never left. It is said that a ghost thought a visitor and her baby were his own family. Photo: Google Maps
3. Wollaton Hall: This historic Elizabethan mansion was the ancestral home of the Willoughby family
Wollaton Hall, Nottingham NG8 2A: The spirit of Lady Middleton, who sadly after a fall, was paralysed is said to haunt the back of the building and Room 19. Photo: Google Maps
4. Creswell Crags: One of the caves at this popular tourist attraction contains thousands of witch markings
Crags Rd, Creswell, Worksop S80 3LH: Local legend suggests the marking were made to prevent witches and demons from entering our world through the cave. Photo: Google Maps