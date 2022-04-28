Chigs Parmar, who lives in Leicester, will appear at this year’s Festival of Food and Drink in the Cookery Theatre on Saturday, September 17, of the two-day event.

The Cookery Theatre is free for all ticket holders and will hold live demonstrations from the best chefs and bakers for food lovers.

Chigs, a self-taught baker and a huge foodie, received star baker twice and two Paul Hollywood handshakes while on series 12 of the Channel 4 show.

Great British Bake Off's finalist Chigs Pagar will be attending the Festival of Food and Drink 2022 at Clumber Park.

He went on to reach the final, after only learning to bake in the first lockdown, and attracted a large following with his relatable personality.

Having never thought he would get so far, he now wants to inspire people to take up new hobbies and do something they love.

Bev Channell, festival organiser, said “Chigs was one of our favourites from Bake Off and shows everyone can learn to bake.

“We can’t wait to hear his story and enjoy his delicious demonstrations at this year’s festival.

“Our fabulous Cookery Theatre will once again boast a terrific roster of great names that will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“We’ve also got new features, activities and classes for all the family to enjoy as well as the return of our visitors’ favourites.”

Now in its ninth year, the festival’s celebration of local producers and global flavours attracts some of the UK’s best traders and street food vendors, with stalls selling out fast.

There will also be a selection of vegan food for all to enjoy with plenty of new companies making their debut.

With plenty of entertainment for all the family including children’s cookery workshops, live music, giftwares, cocktail bars and breweries, the Festival of Food and Drink is one of the biggest and most popular in the region.

Ticket prices start from just £10 in advance with free admission to see the cookery demonstrations, as well as entry into Clumber Park.

Children aged five years and under are admitted free with a paying adult.