Generous donor gets Dear Zoo back on the road for tour to Chesterfield and Mansfield

Children’s storybook favourite Dear Zoo will be performed live on stage in Chesterfield and Mansfield.

The production is back on the road thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who stepped in to help after the tour bus was stolen earlier this year.

Dear Zoo live on stage tours to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre this Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, and to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on October 1 and 2.

The tour was halted in the spring after the bus and its contents were stolen in Peterborough. Despite a nationwide search by the police and producers of the show, the tour bus and its contents have still not been recovered which has meant a total rebuild of the production.

The combination of insurance and a donation from one individual, has enabled the company to cover most of the financial losses incurred as a result of the theft.

Chris Davis of Norwell Lapley Productions said: “We are really delighted that we are now able to go ahead and put Dear Zoo out on the road again thanks to a very generous anonymous donation. Support for the show has been amazing and the sympathetic response from the public has been quite overwhelming.”

Dear Zoo is the story of a child who writes to the zoo asking them to send a pet. Its author, Rod Campbell, who wrote the book 37 years ago, said: “I really am enormously touched and delighted that successive generations of young children continue to love Dear Zoo - their obvious pleasure when interacting with it is so gratifying to see, and for me is the very greatest of compliments!”

Dear Zoo live on stage! is suitable for children aged two to six years and will be brought to life through child-engaging puppets, original music and lots of audience interaction.

Chesterfield tickets cost £14.90 or £51.60 (family), call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. Mansfield tickets cost £15.20 or £54.80 (family of four), call 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

READ MORE: Explore far-off lands in Chatsworth’s festive display.



