From Whitney Houston to psychics -- 12 things to do in Mansfield this weekend

The long winter drag from Christmas to Easter is not easy to get through, is it? Especially when prices keep rising and bills keep mounting up.

So hopefully, the Chad’s guide to things to and places to go can at least brighten up your weekend. There are events and activities lined up across Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area that you can get stuck into to lift your spirits.

Appropriately, one of the main ones is designed to boost the way you feel because the Mansfield Spiritual and Wellbeing Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Centre. Talks, demonstrations and exhibitors focus on the mind, body and spirit, and there are even readings by psychics and mediums.

If music is the spice of life, then Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is also the place to be, with a live concert by 1980s’ chart-toppers Odyssey (remember them?) and shows highlighting Whitney Houston and Motown legends.

The kids might be back at school, but there is still lots going on for them to enjoy, including a circus, musical adventures and an activity trail.

Add to that a photography exhibition, an art exhibition, Ashfield's Big Spring Clean and the chance to explore your family tree, and it’s clear there’s no excuse for moping about!

Please check the websites of your chosen venues for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Mansfield Spiritual and Wellbeing Show Reflexology (pictured) is just one of many complementary and alternative therapies explored at the two-day Mansfield Spiritual and Wellbeing Show, being held at the Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South on Saturday and Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). The event is about all things mind, body and soul. It features talks, demonstrations, readings by psychics and mediums, and also more than 40 exhibitors offering goods ranging from crystals and jewellery to candles, artwork and pagan products. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Whitney's West End show in town After a fantastic sold-out run in London's West End, the critically acclaimed show, 'Whitney -- Queen Of The Night', arrives at Mansfield's Palace Theatre for one night only tomorrow (Thursday). It celebrates the music and life of the late Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of our time. Enjoy hits such as 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', 'One Moment In Time' and 'Saving All My Love For You'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Amazing Zog activity trail Join everyone's favourite dragon, Zog, on his latest forest adventure at Sherwood Pines, with a new activity trail for all the family and a free app. Thanks to amazing, augmented reality technology, you're able to collect golden stars, just like Zog, and capture videos and photos as you complete all the activities. The trail is free every day this year. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Photography exhibition on mental health A photography exhibition that aims to show how mental health feels opens at Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street on Saturday and runs until Saturday, March 25. More than 40 images of local people, portraying a range of feelings, are presented by Carrie Austin Photography, based in Sutton. Carrie steps away from her usual portrait work, spanning a 15-year career, in an exhibition supported by mental health professionals. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales