From Wheelgate Park to Oklahoma - 10 things to this weekend in Mansfield area

We have come up with ten possibles for your agenda, beginning with big open weekends at two of Mansfield’s leisure centres, Oak Tree and the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre.
Maybe you’re after a bit of laid-back fun at Robin Hood’s Wheelgate Park, a helping of culture at a fascinating museum, or even a taste of nature at one of Mansfield’s countryside oases.
Elsewhere, you can fly high at an air museum, sing along to that evergreen musical , ‘Oklahoma!’, or go riding, via Segway or horse!
Please remember to check opening times and admission prices by visiting the websites of each individual venue before you set off.
And don’t forget to email me at [email protected] if you know of an upcoming event we could feature in our weekly guide.
1. Free weekend at leisure centre
Get yourself down to Mansfield's Oak Tree Leisure Centre for a Big Open Weekend, giving you the chance to enjoy activities, taster sessions and classes - all for free! There are family sessions in gymnastics and trampolining and on an inflatable bouncy castle, fitness activities and sports such as badminton, walking football and table tennis.
Photo: Submitted
2. Wow factor at Wheelgate
Whether you're sliding the slides or riding the rides, there is always something of the wow factor at Robin Hood's Wheelgate Park in Farnsfield. And although the weather isn't quite where we want it yet, there's still a lot of fun to be had this weekend. With Stags playing on a Friday night again, maybe Wheelgate is the place to go on Saturday.
Photo: Submitted
3. World-famous history on doorstep
When there's a piece of world-famous history on your doorstep, it's remiss not to check it out every now and then. The Major Oak, located 15 minutes into a walk through the woods from the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe, is known across the globe as as the secret hiding place of outlaw hero Robin Hood. Reputed to be almost 1,000 years old, it is the biggest oak tree in Britain, with a girth of 33 feet (ten metres) and a canopy of 92 feet (28 metres).
Photo: Submitted
4. Sing along to evergreen musical
The feelgood, evergreen musical 'Oklahoma!' graces the stage of Mansfield's Palace Theatre for five nights, ending on Sunday. The story of the feuding cattleman and farmers is told through a wonderful array of songs - all presented by an enthusiastic and energetic cast from the Mansfield Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society. A show not to be missed.
Photo: Submitted