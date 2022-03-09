From Wheelgate Park to Oklahoma - 10 things to do this weekend in Mansfield area

3. World-famous history on doorstep

When there's a piece of world-famous history on your doorstep, it's remiss not to check it out every now and then. The Major Oak, located 15 minutes into a walk through the woods from the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe, is known across the globe as as the secret hiding place of outlaw hero Robin Hood. Reputed to be almost 1,000 years old, it is the biggest oak tree in Britain, with a girth of 33 feet (ten metres) and a canopy of 92 feet (28 metres).

Photo: Submitted