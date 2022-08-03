From Tom Huddlestone to Mansfield Summer Festival - 10 things to do at weekend

That’s surely the recipe for fun days out this weekend and, as usual, the Mansfield and Ashfield area, along with the rest of Nottinghamshire, is bursting at the seams with things to do and places to go.

In Ashfield, excitement is mounting ahead of the opening of Kirkby’s new leisure centre by professional footballer Tom Huddlestone.

And in Mansfield, the town’s summer festival is ready to explode into life, while the Robin Hood Festival steps up another gear this weekend.

Add family fun at the cricket, at Sherwood Pines, Southwell Minster and Mansfield Museum, and there couldn’t be much more packed into our weekly guide.

Just one piece of advice – before you visit the venues, please check their individual websites for admission prices and opening times.

Have a great weekend!

1. Opening of Kirkby's new leisure centre Saturday is a big day for Kirkby because the town's new £15.5 million leisure centre on Hodgkinson Road opens to the public. Star guest, former England, Tottenham and Derby footballer Tom Huddlestone, will be the star guest, cutting the ribbon alongside Coun Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield District Council, at 10 am.

2. Mansfield's Summer Festival Mansfield's Summer Festival at Titchfield Park opens on Thursday evening with the showing of 'Bohemian Rhapsody', the film that charts the story of legendary rock band Queen. And then on Friday, a full day of activities, fun and entertainment runs from 11 am to 4 pm. The schedule includes live bands, dancing, stalls, crafts, petting animals, Punch and Judy, magic, circus workshops, face-painting and refreshments.

3. Egg carton art for kids Mansfield Museum hosts a range of activities for the kids during the summer school holidays, including the chance to make sea life creations from egg box cartons on Friday (10 am to 2 pm). The free, fun session gives the youngsters the chance to create creatures such as turtles, whales and dolphins

4. Bushcraft for families Families with children aged six and over are invited to join the rangers at Sherwood Pines for a day of bushcraft activities on Monday (10 am to 3 pm). Build survival shelters, light fires and learn how to use a knife safely. There are even overnight sessions next Tuesday and Wednesday when you can learn how to last a night in the woods.