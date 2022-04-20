From St George to Robin Hood - 10 things to do in Mansfield area this weekend

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is also not far away, and patriots are given the chance to get in the mood by celebrating St George’s Day on Saturday.

Whether you plan to fly the red and white flag for England or the amber and blue flag for the Stags in their promotion push, the weekend offers lots of opportunities to get out and about.

Check out our weekly guide to places to go and things to do in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, and further afield across Nottinghamshire.

From adventure activities to flower-making, from gentle walks to fun trails, there’s something for everyone. And if you prefer Robin Hood to St George, you’re catered for too.

Please remember, before setting off, to visit the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Adventures in the woods If you go down to the woods, you're sure of a big surprise. For within the grounds of Portland College in Mansfield, you will find the award-winning and accessible Woodland Adventure Zone. Set among acres of pine trees in Sherwood Forest, the zone offers climbing, abseiling, a 90-metre zipline, a gravity drop, bushcraft, woodland walks, a cycling trail and sensory play.

2. Join St George's Day parade The annual St George's Day parade in Nottingham is one of the city's most colourful and vibrant events of the year. It returns on Saturday (from 10 am) after an absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, giving all of us the chance to celebrate the patron saint of England. The Council House will display the country's largest St George flag.

3. Visit historic delight Right on Mansfield's doorstep is the historic delight that is Newstead Abbey. Visitors can not only enjoy the house, which was home to the poet Lord Byron in the 19th century, but also more than 300 acres of gardens and parkland, complete with lakes, ponds and waterfalls. Guided tours of the house take place every Saturday and Sunday at 3 pm.

4. Scenic photography tips Thanks to our mobile phones, we all have access to cameras these days. So here's a chance to improve your photography style by joining Clumber Park's resident snapper for a seasonal, scenic walk through the grounds of Clumber Park. The walks take place on the last Tuesday morning of every month, with the next one next week.