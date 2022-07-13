But don’t despair because although we’re stuck inland, Mansfield, Ashfield and the rest of Nottinghamshire have plenty to offer over the weekend and into next week.

Places to go and things to do as the temperatures soar, most notably the Robin Hood Festival, which starts on Saturday, returning to Sherwood Forest after three years away.

The Robin Hood theme is maintained at the Wheelgate theme park and an outdoor cinema event.

But if Spandau Ballet and Depeche Mode are more your thing, then you won’t be disappointed either. And there are even a dog show and a festival of art and craft to get stuck into.

Before setting off, please check the websites of the individual venues for admission prices and opening times.

Have a great weekend!

1. Robin Hood Festival is back After three years' absence because of the pandemic, the Robin Hood Festival returns to Sherwood Forest - and this time it's all summer long. The free festival kicks off on Saturday with an outdoor cinema event (see below) and continues with spectacular jousting by the amazing Knights of Nottingham display team next weekend. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Pawsby Dog Show Aaawwww! A prize for the most handsome dog is up for grabs at this Sunday's Pawsby Dog Show at Thoresby Park. Whether you're competing or spectating, there is fun to be had by all. As well as other dog categories, including waggiest tail, there's a large market, a duck race and demonstrations of flyball. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Festival of art and craft Whether you're an artist, photographer, craft maker or observer, enjoy a great summer's day out at the Patchings Festival, which is now in its 29th year. The international four-day event, at the Patchings Centre in Calverton, runs from tomorrow (Thursday) to Sunday (10 am to 5 pm), celebrating the best in practical art and craft, with workshops, demonstrations and items for sale. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Dance school's show Mansfield's Palace Theatre has played host to several shows by local dance schools this year. Next Monday and Tuesday (from 6.30 pm), it's the turn of the family-friendly Christine March School Of Dance, of Beaulah Road, Kirkby, which dates back to 1966. Fittingly, its talented dancers present their amazing show, 'Flashback'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales