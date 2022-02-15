From Pinocchio to Little Mix - 10 things to do for half-term and this weekend

But don’t let that put you off enjoying the rest of half-term and this coming weekend because there are lots of events and activities to sample.

We’ve pieced together our weekly guide of ten things to do across the Mansfield and Ashfield area and a little further beyond.

If it’s days out you’re after, why not try Robin Hood’s Wheelgate Park, Thoresby Park or the White Post Farm Centre?

If it’s entertainment you want, there’s a children’s ballet, ‘Pinocchio’, or the live tour by a Little Mix tribute band.

History buffs could join a Sherwood Forest bus tour, while half-term treats are being laid on at Nottingham Castle and Bolsover Castle. There are even attractions for lovers of nature and art.

As always, please check the individual websites of each venue for booking details, opening times and any Covid restrictions still in place.

1. Enjoy family fun at Wheelgate Theme parks are often considered to be the preserve of summer. But Robin Hood's Wheelgate Park at Farnsfield is open for business right now and ready to take you on endless adventures of all-action family run. Rides and slides abound in the various zones, and if it's raining, get yourself into the Alien Galaxy Zone where you will find a host of indoor attractions. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Join Pinocchio on his adventures It's a shame the show isn't on during half-term week, but you don't have to wait long before the Northern Ballet company brings its version of 'Pinocchio' to Mansfield's Palace Theatre with three 40-minute performances at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm next Tuesday. An original retelling of the classic story, it is the perfect opportunity to introduce the kids to live theatre, music and ballet. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Explore The Oakham nature reserve Mansfield and district is awash with untapped local nature reserves. The latest one waiting to be explored is The Oakham, which was created in 2005 to replace habitats lost through the construction of Oakham Business Park. Covering more than 15 acres, it is home to woodland, grassland, ponds and many wildlife habitats, plus a boardwalk and bridge over the River Maun. Spot birds, water voles and crayfish. (PHOTO BY: David Hallam-Jones) Photo: David Hallam-Jones Photo Sales

4. Rush down to Nottingham Castle Head to historic Nottingham Castle, where a fantastic February of activities has been set up for the whole family. From firing a virtual longbow to letting your imagination run wild in the Hood's Hideout play area, you'll find no shortage of things to do. You can even travel through the castle tunnel to Robin Hood Adventures and find out what it was like to live in a medieval town. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales