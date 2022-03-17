What will you be doing this weekend?

From Mansfield Town to creative collages – nine things to do this weekend in the Mansfield area

From lambs to Stags and cabaret to collage there many ideas for where to go and what to do in the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:05 pm

We have come up with nine possibles for your agenda, from a live history day at Warsop to a walk in Sherwood Forest.

Maybe you are after a helping of culture at a fascinating museum, or an afternoon at the football.

Please remember to check opening times and admission prices by visiting the websites of each individual venue before you set off.

Have a great weekend!

1. Warsop Old Hall Live Museum

Meet the Sherwood Outlaws at Warsop Old Hall live museum on Saturday, March 19, from 10am-3pm. Travel back to the 15th Century with the Ferrers household, or enjoy food tasting, archery a falconry display and guided tours of the Old Hall.

Photo: Sherwood Forest

2. Back the Stags

Support Mansfield Town's push for promotion to League One and bid to set a new club record of 11 successive home wins. Tickets are still available for Saturday's home game against struggling Stevenage - who have just named former Stags boss Steve Evans as their new manager. And he is sure of a special welcome. See mansfieldtown.net

Photo: Chris Holloway

3. Myths and legends with the Master-at-Arms

Join William De Tankerville, the Sheriff of Nottingham’s Master at Arms, as he takes you on a tour of the majestic Greenwood, sharing stories of medieval life and the villainous Robin Hood. The walk, priced £5 each, through Sherwood Forest is on Saturday, March 19, from 11am-12.30pm. See visitsherwood.co.uk

Photo: RSPB Sherwood Forest

4. Glitz n Grace

Catch the professional burlesque troupe Bella's Bombshells, alongside acts such as Ebony Silk, Fierce Siren, Taylor Von Tease and more at Glitz N Grace cabaret night at Forest Town Arena on Friday, March 18. For tickets, priced £15, see bit.ly/3JpbxU4

Photo: Facebook/Bella's Bombshells

