We have come up with nine possibles for your agenda, from a live history day at Warsop to a walk in Sherwood Forest.
Maybe you are after a helping of culture at a fascinating museum, or an afternoon at the football.
Please remember to check opening times and admission prices by visiting the websites of each individual venue before you set off.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions
1. Warsop Old Hall Live Museum
Meet the Sherwood Outlaws at Warsop Old Hall live museum on Saturday, March 19, from 10am-3pm. Travel back to the 15th Century with the Ferrers household, or enjoy food tasting, archery a falconry display and guided tours of the Old Hall.
Photo: Sherwood Forest
2. Back the Stags
Support Mansfield Town's push for promotion to League One and bid to set a new club record of 11 successive home wins. Tickets are still available for Saturday's home game against struggling Stevenage - who have just named former Stags boss Steve Evans as their new manager. And he is sure of a special welcome. See mansfieldtown.net
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Myths and legends with the Master-at-Arms
Join William De Tankerville, the Sheriff of Nottingham’s Master at Arms, as he takes you on a tour of the majestic Greenwood, sharing stories of medieval life and the villainous Robin Hood. The walk, priced £5 each, through Sherwood Forest is on Saturday, March 19, from 11am-12.30pm. See visitsherwood.co.uk
Photo: RSPB Sherwood Forest
4. Glitz n Grace
Catch the professional burlesque troupe Bella's Bombshells, alongside acts such as Ebony Silk, Fierce Siren, Taylor Von Tease and more at Glitz N Grace cabaret night at Forest Town Arena on Friday, March 18. For tickets, priced £15, see bit.ly/3JpbxU4
Photo: Facebook/Bella's Bombshells