1. All the fun of the fair

Nottingham's world-famous Goose Fair returns to The Forest recreation ground on Friday after two years away because of the Covid pandemic. And to mark its comeback, for the first time in its long history, it lasts for ten days, to Sunday October 9. With more than 250 rides and attractions, the fair promises thrills aplenty for all ages. New rides include the Void Extreme, but old favourites such as the Cake Walk remain, while tasty treats not to be missed include mushy peas and cock-on-a-stick.

Photo: Submitted