So how about getting out and about to make the most of your weekend?
In our weekly guide, we’ve come up with ten ideas for things to do or places to go. From the thrills of Goose Fair in Nottingham to a concert showcasing the sounds of Bruce Springsteen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.
From Japanese culture to the last night of the proms, and from sketching and painting to tearing around on a quad bike and joining in the excitement of an ice hockey match.
Tried and trusted venues, such as Sherwood Forest’s Adrenalin Jungle, Thoresby Park and Farnsfield’s White Post Farm Centre, all feature in this week’s guide.
So why not shake off those worries and enjoy yourself?
All we ask is that, before setting off, you visit the website of your chosen venue to check opening times and admission prices.
1. All the fun of the fair
Nottingham's world-famous Goose Fair returns to The Forest recreation ground on Friday after two years away because of the Covid pandemic. And to mark its comeback, for the first time in its long history, it lasts for ten days, to Sunday October 9. With more than 250 rides and attractions, the fair promises thrills aplenty for all ages. New rides include the Void Extreme, but old favourites such as the Cake Walk remain, while tasty treats not to be missed include mushy peas and cock-on-a-stick.
Photo: Submitted
2. Tribute to The Boss
Mansfield's Palace Theatre rocks to 'The Sound Of Springsteen' next Tuesday night in a two-and-half-hour show that pays tribute to the music of The Boss. An eight-piece band with a passion for Bruce Springsteen and a lofty reputation are behind the show. Expect to be 'Born In The USA', while celebrating 'Glory Days' and 'Dancing In The Dark'.
Photo: Gilles Leimdorfer/Getty Images
3. Get the adrenalin flowing in jungle
Quad-bikes, paintball, mud-buggies, assault courses, archery, clay pigeon shooting, team-building. They've got it all at the Adrenalin Jungle activity centre, off Deerdale Lane, in Sherwood Forest and set in 150 acres of land. It really is the perfect place to let off steam on a fun day out or as part of a stag do or hen do. One world of caution is that most activities must be pre-booked.
Photo: Submitted
4. A taste of Japanese culture at Newstead Abbey
While living at Newstead Abbey, sisters Ethel and Geraldine Webb took on a 'world tour' with their father and visited Japan in 1892. They fell in love with Japanese culture and brought home numerous items, including golden screens, carved panels, stone lanterns and plants. They even created a serene Japanese garden, which can still be enjoyed today. Every weekend until October 31, visitors can marvel at a 'Journeys From Japan' exhibition at the abbey house, staged by Nottingham City Museums.
Photo: Submitted