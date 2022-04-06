The Easter school holidays are in full swing, so finding events and activities for the kids is a top priority in our guide this week.

From Bobby Davro to Peter Rabbit - 10 things to do around Mansfield this weekend

The Easter school holidays are in full swing, so you’re probably hoping to get out and about in the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:44 am

To help your planning, here’s our weekly guide to things to do and places to go across the district and the rest of Nottinghamshire.

Some big names are coming to town, ranging from Bobby Davro to Peter Rabbit! And with Easter on the horizon, many venues are gearing up for the celebration with a host of family events.

It’s certainly a weekend for trails. We highlight an Easter trail, a cycle trail, a heritage trail and an art trail – with a foam party thrown in!

Please don’t forget to check out the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices.

If you know of an upcoming event that you would like to be included in this guide, please email me at [email protected]

Have a great weekend!

1. Panto with Davro

Kick off Easter with a fun panto for all the family at Mansfield's Palace Theatre. Veteran comedian Bobby Davro stars as Scarecrow in 'The Wizard Of Oz' at the theatre on Sunday afternoon. You can also follow the yellow brick road with Stevi Ritchie, of 'The X Factor' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' fame, who plays Tin Man.

Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Follow the Easter eggs

The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre has set up an eggs-tra tricky, self-led trail that leads families through the trees in a fun Easter trail. Crack the clues and link the giant eggs you find to the birds that have laid them. Also, look out for Easter bunnies with their brightly coloured tails.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Magical madness with Peter Rabbit

Take an hour-long journey through the woodland of Rufford Abbey Country Park to enjoy the magical madness of Peter Rabbit, one of Beatrix Potter's most popular characters. From Friday until Easter Sunday, his tale is being told through dance, puppetry, music and comedy, featuring professional performers, fantastic costumes and beautiful scenery.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Spectacular views at Silverhill

There's never a bad time to doff your cap to the Mansfield area's mining heritage, so how about a trip to Silverhill, near Teversal? The site of the former Silverhill Colliery, it has been landscaped with trees and footpaths and, at its highest point, you can marvel at spectacular views across five counties and find this bronze statue of a pitman with Davy lamp.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
MansfieldPeter RabbitAshfieldNottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3