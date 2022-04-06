4. Spectacular views at Silverhill

There's never a bad time to doff your cap to the Mansfield area's mining heritage, so how about a trip to Silverhill, near Teversal? The site of the former Silverhill Colliery, it has been landscaped with trees and footpaths and, at its highest point, you can marvel at spectacular views across five counties and find this bronze statue of a pitman with Davy lamp.

Photo: Submitted