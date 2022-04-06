To help your planning, here’s our weekly guide to things to do and places to go across the district and the rest of Nottinghamshire.
Some big names are coming to town, ranging from Bobby Davro to Peter Rabbit! And with Easter on the horizon, many venues are gearing up for the celebration with a host of family events.
It’s certainly a weekend for trails. We highlight an Easter trail, a cycle trail, a heritage trail and an art trail – with a foam party thrown in!
Please don’t forget to check out the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices.
If you know of an upcoming event that you would like to be included in this guide, please email me at [email protected]
1. Panto with Davro
Kick off Easter with a fun panto for all the family at Mansfield's Palace Theatre. Veteran comedian Bobby Davro stars as Scarecrow in 'The Wizard Of Oz' at the theatre on Sunday afternoon. You can also follow the yellow brick road with Stevi Ritchie, of 'The X Factor' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' fame, who plays Tin Man.
2. Follow the Easter eggs
The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre has set up an eggs-tra tricky, self-led trail that leads families through the trees in a fun Easter trail. Crack the clues and link the giant eggs you find to the birds that have laid them. Also, look out for Easter bunnies with their brightly coloured tails.
3. Magical madness with Peter Rabbit
Take an hour-long journey through the woodland of Rufford Abbey Country Park to enjoy the magical madness of Peter Rabbit, one of Beatrix Potter's most popular characters. From Friday until Easter Sunday, his tale is being told through dance, puppetry, music and comedy, featuring professional performers, fantastic costumes and beautiful scenery.
4. Spectacular views at Silverhill
There's never a bad time to doff your cap to the Mansfield area's mining heritage, so how about a trip to Silverhill, near Teversal? The site of the former Silverhill Colliery, it has been landscaped with trees and footpaths and, at its highest point, you can marvel at spectacular views across five counties and find this bronze statue of a pitman with Davy lamp.
