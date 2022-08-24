Some of us might be heading to the coast or the countryside for the weekend – or maybe even abroad.

But the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area has lots to offer over the coming days, so we’ve compiled this list of ten ideas for things to do and places to go.

Sutton takes centre stage with its first Ashfield Day, but there’s also a Nottinghamshire Day being celebrated at Mansfield Museum, while Newark Festival is taking place all weekend too.

Elsewhere, take your pick from classic cars, local nature reserves, open-air theatre and a Mansfield show to celebrate the Queen. There’s even a chance to appear on the TV show, ‘Bargain Hunt’. And you might also be able to fit in visits to places such as Welbeck Abbey and Papplewick Pumping Station.

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your venue to check opening times and admission prices.

Have a great Bank Holiday weekend!

1. First-ever Ashfield Day Fun and entertainment galore is on the agenda at the first-ever Ashfield Day at Sutton Lawn on Saturday (12 midday to 8 pm). Cinema screenings, showing family favourites 'Paddington', 'Mrs Doubtfire' and 'Grease', mix with live music and poetry, pony rides, a dog show, funfair, an arts display, food and drink stalls, skateboarding, face-painting and donkeys. The Joker Entertainment, of Edwinstowe, will also be on hand with circus skills, a bubble workshop and its popular hoola hoop mega structure (pictured). Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Special show for the Queen The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue this weekend when the Mansfield-based Expressions Academy of Performing Arts presents a special show, 'The Crown'. Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, it' features children aged three to 18 showing their talent in all forms of dance, musical theatre, singing and acting as they take you on a journey through the Queen's 70-year reign. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Classic car show You might not be lucky enough to see this Austin Heavy 12 from 1933, but the Notts Classic Car and Motorcycle Show at Thoresby Park on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (10 am to 4 pm) promises to be well worth a visit. The popular event regularly attracts more than 500 vehicles in a stunning and picturesque setting. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Welbeck Abbey tour Welbeck Abbey sits at the heart of one of the great traditional landed estates, extending to some 15,000 acres within Sherwood Forest. Over the Bank Holiday weekend and until September 11, you can take a tour of the abbey's six grand state rooms that date back to the 18th century and are decorated with superb objects and artworks. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales