4. Explore historic caves

One of the most enduring attractions on Mansfield's doorstep is Creswell Crags at Whitwell, near Worksop, which is open all year round and continues to fascinate. Explore the historic limestone caves with your family under the guidance of an expert tour guide. You're sure to learn something new, as well as have a fun time, especially if you choose the 'Life In The Ice Age' tour.

Photo: Submitted