After taking a respectful break last week, our guide to places to go and things to do in Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area returns. And we have a package of ten ideas to help make the most of your leisure time this weekend.
There’s a busy schedule at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, with a show hailing the music of Adele, a performance by a local dance school and a more serious event for those interested in crime.
Mansfield Museum, Rufford Abbey, Clumber Park and the caves at Creswell Crags also come under the spotlight, while down the road, Arnold hosts Nottingham’s biggest outdoor 1990s’ rave festival.
The city also stages one of its popular international markets and that annual staple, the Robin Hood Half-Marathon.
1. Dip into Adele's songbook
'Someone Like You -- The Adele Songbook' is an outstanding live concert performance featuring stunning vocals, a super-talented band and an incredible repertoire of your favourite Adele hits, including songs from her new album, '30'. Mansfield's Palace Theatre hosts the show, led by the superb Katie Markham, on Friday night. It is the perfect concert for any Adele fan.
2. Cheer on the Robin Hood runners
First run back in 1981, Nottingham's Robin Hood Half-Marathon has established itself as one of the top annual events on Nottinghamshire's calendar. Dozens of runners from the Mansfield and Ashfield area will be taking part in Sunday's renewal, and hundreds more will be lining the route to cheer them on. There are also lots of sideshow events, including for kids, taking place in the city centre on the day.
3. Messy play for kids at museum
Keeping the younger kids entertained during the weekend is no easy task, so how about a trip to Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street on Saturday (12.30 pm to 2 pm) for a session of autumn messy play? It involves painting leaves and sensory tubs, and the event is entirely free. Just pop along when you're ready.
4. Explore historic caves
One of the most enduring attractions on Mansfield's doorstep is Creswell Crags at Whitwell, near Worksop, which is open all year round and continues to fascinate. Explore the historic limestone caves with your family under the guidance of an expert tour guide. You're sure to learn something new, as well as have a fun time, especially if you choose the 'Life In The Ice Age' tour.
