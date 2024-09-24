FREE HALF TERM: 11 activities to entertain your children in and around Mansfield

Here are the best workshops, craft activities and family fun days out in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Please check individual websites for details and to book. Parking charges may apply for some of the events.
1. Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield
The leisure centre has teamed up with Nottinghamshire County Council and the Department of Education to provide the Holiday Activity and Food Scheme (HAF scheme) available throughout the school holiday, starting on Tuesday 21st October for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years who receive Free School Meals. Sessions run from 10am until 2pm. HAF will be running on the following dates in October: Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd, Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th Your little one's will be, developing their communication and teamwork skills through playing sports and games and falling in love with new hobbies through arts and crafts. Don't forget lunch is included so your little one's will be fuelled up and raring to go. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photography
2. Mansfield Museum
A range of free craft activities, designed to inspire creativity and provide hours of fun are taking place at Mansfield Museum including puppy mask making on 21 October and Building your very own Paw Patrol jigsaw on 23 October. Admission is free. Check the website for a full list of craft worksops. Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Mansfield Woodhouse Library, Church Street, Mansfield
Share a good book or enjoy craft activities at Mansfield Woodhouse Library. Events over October half term include a story detectives theatre event on Friday October 24. For booking and further informationabout all the October half term events call 01623 677 200. Pictured Warsop Grandad Douglas Haywood aged 73 is pictured with his Grandaughter Ellie Haywood aged 5 in the Childrens Library. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. Play area at Sherwood Pines
Come along and enjoy the "King John's Castle" play area at Sherwood Pines. This play area is themed around King John’s Palace, which was historically located close to the current Sherwood Pines site and was used as a residence by several Kings, including Henry II, Richard I and even Edward I. Free, parking charges apply. Photo: Forestry England