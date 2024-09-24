FREE HALF TERM: 11 activities to entertain your children in and around Mansfield

1 . Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield

The leisure centre has teamed up with Nottinghamshire County Council and the Department of Education to provide the Holiday Activity and Food Scheme (HAF scheme) available throughout the school holiday, starting on Tuesday 21st October for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years who receive Free School Meals. Sessions run from 10am until 2pm. HAF will be running on the following dates in October: Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd, Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th Your little one's will be, developing their communication and teamwork skills through playing sports and games and falling in love with new hobbies through arts and crafts. Don't forget lunch is included so your little one's will be fuelled up and raring to go. Photo: Alex Wilkinson Photography