Free bank holiday Monday admission offer launched to celebrate National Greyhound Week in Nottingham

A packed programme of family friendly fun to mark National Greyhound Week is planned at Nottingham Stadium this August bank holiday, with free admission to all racegoers.

The Colwick Park venue will open its doors at 5.30pm with 12 live races scheduled, including the Category One JenningsBet Puppy Classic and JenningsBet Select Stakes – both worth £12,500 to the winner.

There will also be opportunities to meet previous stars of the track and learn more about how greyhounds make great pets in retirement with homing charity Seaside Greyhounds. In addition, racegoers attending any Nottingham fixture in August ahead of the event can claim a free drink voucher for the bank holiday meeting by asking a member of staff at one of the bars.

Trainers and owners will provide their expert insight on the night as well so racegoers new to the sport can mark their card before racing begins.

Retired racers will be in attendance on the night.

David Evans, general manager at Nottingham Stadium, is forecasting the venue’s biggest turnout of the year and encouraged families and friends yet to experience live greyhound racing to join the fun.

“Our August bank holiday fixture is always a highlight on our racing calendar,” said David. “This year promises to be a bumper event with two major competitions decided on the night, plus the beginning of our National Greyhound Week celebrations.

“To mark this, we’ll be opening our doors for free as a one-off to everyone – with those who attend a fixture in the build-up receiving a free drink on arrival.

“Just as important as the action on track will be discussions on the night regarding retired racers. Greyhounds make wonderful pets at the end of their careers – they’re low-maintenance, require two short walks each day and adapt quickly to home life.

“There’s a retired greyhound out there for everyone and we look forward to bringing attention to this on the night with our existing and new racegoers.”

The bank holiday fixture coincides with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s (GBGB) second National Greyhound Week, which will run from Monday, August 26.

Launched last year, the week showcases greyhound racing via a seven-day roadshow of events which celebrates the sport’s canine athletes, those who work across the industry plus its fans and partners.

A pop-up stand managed by the GBGB will be in attendance on the night providing additional information to racegoers.

David added: “National Greyhound Week is a great opportunity to celebrate our sport and those who contribute to its present-day operation.

“We’re fortunate to have a hard-working and dedicated team of staff onsite and committed trainers and owners who make Nottingham Stadium a great location to enjoy an evening with friends all year round.”

Free admission tickets for Nottingham Stadium’s August bank holiday fixture on Monday, August 26, can be claimed online. Guests who book in advance will receive one drink token each on arrival.

Admission on the day is free. Doors open at 5.30pm with the first of 12 races due off at 6.37pm.