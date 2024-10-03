Framework launches urgent appeal to save vital street outreach services

Framework Issues Winter Appeal SOS

To mark World Homeless Day on 10 October, the charity working to help rough sleepers off the streets of Nottinghamshire is launching an urgent appeal to save its street outreach services as numbers sleeping rough have soared by 35 per cent.

The Framework Street Outreach Teams supported 134 people in Nottinghamshire, 161 people in Nottingham and 128 in Sheffield in August 2024. This represents an average increase of 35 per cent from 2023 compared to a 27 per cent increase seen nationally.

The charity faces a funding shortfall of £189,122 which means many people may not get the support they urgently need this winter. Now the charity is launching its Winter SOS appeal ahead of World Homeless Day on 10 October in an attempt to plug the gap and protect their lifesaving services.

Claire Eden, Framework’s Head of Fundraising and Communications, said: “We need more resources, staff and specialist workers to address and meet the needs of the people we find sleeping rough. As recently as this summer, we found a family with young children sleeping on the streets. Our Winter Appeal SOS is a distress call. A call for urgent help and assistance.”

Framework's Nottinghamshire Street Outreach Team

Framework will launch its Winter Appeal at Broadway Cinema, Nottingham, on Sunday 6 October with a screening of Someone's Daughter, Someone's Son, the powerful documentary by Lorna Tucker exploring the lives of people sleeping rough.

Now a successful filmmaker, Lorna Tucker was once a teenage runaway sleeping rough on the streets of London. For this frank, forceful and inspiring documentary, she returns to her former haunts and speaks to current and former homeless people about why, 25 years later, record numbers of people are still reduced to living on Britain’s streets.

The audience will be welcomed by Framework's Head of Fundraising and Communications Claire Eden, and a short video piece introducing Framework's winter fundraising appeal. The screening hosted by Framework will be followed by a Q&A with the director, and a representative of Framework's outreach team.

Claire Eden added: “It is very important to Framework that we continue to meet the current need but also that we develop the services and respond to emerging and specific needs. Such as the needs of a growing number of women who are homeless but who are ‘hidden’ from services because of their need to stay safe from the perils of visibly sleeping rough. Perils such as sexual and physical abuse and harassment.”

The outreach team covering Nottinghamshire is based in Mansfield and works 365 days a year. Members of the team visit different boroughs and districts across the county each day, as well as checking on priority cases - providing life-saving support and advice for hundreds of people who are sleeping rough.

Richard Stafford, Team Leader of Framework's Street Outreach Team in Nottinghamshire, said:

"Our team works with rough sleepers in all the boroughs and districts of Nottinghamshire - in towns like Mansfield, Newark and Worksop but also in country areas - to find, support and advise people who are sleeping rough.

"The number of sleeping rough has been increasing for some time and continues to increase significantly.

"We know the trauma and risk faced by rough sleepers so it is vital that we can continue to be there to support them and avoid people putting themselves in the life-threatening position of sleeping not only on the streets but hidden away in car parks, cemeteries, quarries, building sites or wherever they can find shelter and relative safety.

"Rough sleeping is the tip of the homelessness iceberg - what happens when people run out of options. We ask the public to use our free 24-hour hotline number 0800 066 5356 to alert us if they come across someone sleeping rough, and for people to contact us if they find themselves on the streets."

People can support Framework’s Winter Appeal by donating at www.frameworkha.org/SOS

Tickets for the film screening Sunday 6 October are available to the public