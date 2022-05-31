Forget Wembley......let's party! - 10 things to do this jubilee weekend

So let’s ensure we make the most of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend with an extended Bank Holiday stretching from Thursday to Sunday.
But the jubilee weekend gives us the chance to revive our spirits, and we have pieced together a guide to some of the events taking place in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, and beyond.
From tea parties to picnics, from dance displays to exhibitions, it’s all happening during half-term week as we mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
Before you set off, please visit the individual websites of the venues to check opening times and admission prices.
1. Jubilee proms and picnic on park
Live music from Pleasley Colliery Brass Band is one of the highlights of a Jubilee Proms and Picnic in the Park event at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield on Friday (11 am to 4 pm). Organised by the district council, the day will also feature 1950s dancing, a Punch and Judy show and a bouncy castle for the kids, crazy golf, other games and a health and wellbeing hub. The park's cafe will be selling a full range of food and drinks, and free Union Jack flags will be handed out to wave.
Photo: Submitted
2. 'Jungle Book' adventure
Take an hour-long journey through dance, puppetry, music and comedy in 'Jungle Book - The Immersive Adventure' at Rufford Abbey Country Park in Ollerton from today until Sunday (11 am to 4 pm). The half-term experience is an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's classic that features professional performers, fantastic costumes and beautiful scenery.
Photo: Submitted
3. Big Picnic at Sherwood Forest
Family fun is guaranteed on Saturday and Sunday at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre , which is hosting a Big Picnic event to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Activities include a detective trail taking children on a mystery adventure, archery and other games. You can take along your own picnic or hire a hamper from the Sherwood Forest cafe.
Photo: Lisa Clair Photography
4. Make your own crown
You're not expected to come up with anything quite as grandiose as this, but you can make your own crown for the jubilee in a craft session at Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street on Wednesday (10 am to 12 midday). It's a free event and suitable for the whole family, especially youngsters.
Photo: Arthur Edwards/Getty Images