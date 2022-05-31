Forget Wembley......let's party! - 10 things to do this jubilee weekend

1. Jubilee proms and picnic on park

Live music from Pleasley Colliery Brass Band is one of the highlights of a Jubilee Proms and Picnic in the Park event at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield on Friday (11 am to 4 pm). Organised by the district council, the day will also feature 1950s dancing, a Punch and Judy show and a bouncy castle for the kids, crazy golf, other games and a health and wellbeing hub. The park's cafe will be selling a full range of food and drinks, and free Union Jack flags will be handed out to wave.

Photo: Submitted