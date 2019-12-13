Five of the best things happening in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire this weekend

There’s plenty happening in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire this Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15 – so for anyone making weekend plans, here are some of the best things going on in the region, from Christmas festivities to family fun and music.

Browse the Artisan and Craft Market

Claire Shead and Sarah Wilson at the Artisan and Craft Market in Mansfield in 2017. Picture: Chris Etchells

Jewellery, bath bombs, accessories, homemade candles, tea and much more will be for sale at the Artisan and Craft Market in Mansfield Market Place from 10am to 3pm. Stalls are traditionally run by traders from around the region. Call 01623 463818 for further details.

Listen to the band at social club

Sherwood Forest Brass present Brass Band Christmas – their annual festive concert – at Clipstone Social Club in Mansfield from 7pm. The group’s training band, known as the ‘acorns’, will play. Starts 7pm, call 01623 627006.

Get crafting at Clumber Park

Clumber Park, where children's craft sessions are happening in the main cafe.

Children can make festive decorations and gifts during craft sessions in the Muniment room of the main cafe at the National Trust’s Clumber Park estate on Saturday and Sunday, from 9.30am to 11.30am both days. This is a free event, but normal admission charges to the Grade I-listed park apply.

Call 01909 544934 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park for details.

Learn about Christmas traditions

Bridge Street Methodist Church in Mansfield hosts a Nativity Festival on Saturday, from 10am, and Sunday from midday. The place will be decorated and there will be an exhibition of nativity scenes, crafts to try, singing, short talks about Christmas traditions - and bacon cobs to eat. Entry is free, with a charge for refreshments.

Log on to https://bridgestreetmethodistchurchmansfield.org/2019/11/29/christmas-nativity-festival/ to find out more.

Have a party at community arena

The North Notts Community Arena in Worksop hosts a Christmas party with Sheffield band The Acoustic Angels from 7pm to 1am on Saturday. The Angels promise to play ‘dancefloor anthems from all genres’, and they will be supported by resident DJs. There will be drinks offers, and a hot supper will be served. Doors open with ‘happy hour’ and last orders is at 12.30am. Tickets £20, visit https://nnca.info/events/live-bands/christmas-party-night-fever or call 01909 480 164 to book.