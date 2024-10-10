Firework displays: 14 bonfire events set to delight crowds in Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

3 . Newark Family Firework Show, The Renaissance at Kelham Hall

​​The Renaissance at Kelham Hall will be hosting the biggest Newark firework show on Sunday November 3, within the 42 acres of beautiful grounds. Come along and marvel at the Firework display by Dynamite Fireworks Ltd, enjoy a variety of food stalls, children's fairground rides and traditional firework night treats! Gates open at 4pm, firework display will start at around 8pm. Tickets: Children (3-16 years) - including booking fee - £6.50, Children under 3 are FREE of charge | Adults - including booking fee - £10.50 Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire