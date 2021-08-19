Theatre and music make a welcome return with everything from Bond to Beatles, as the Mansfield Palace Theatre offers everything from classic films, family shows to epic musical extravaganzas.

There are band tribute nights, a celebration of female artists and plenty of rock and roll to get your toes tapping.

There is something to suit all tastes as the entertainment venue on Leeming Street casts off the dark days of Covid closure to welcome its Mansfield audiences back.

1. Glittering tribute to Neil Diamond in Mansfield It'll be so good, so good, sing along to Sweet Caroline and other hits at Mansfield Palace theatre Neil Diamond tribute

3. Music set to take theatre goers on long and winding road of Beatles Music Chance to relive the music of the Fab Four in Mansfield - with the Upbeat Beatles

4. Rock on down to Mansfield theatre for a heavy night of rock History of Rock Music Extravaganza