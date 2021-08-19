Fantastic feast of entertainment coming to Mansfield as theatre opens its doors

There is something for everyone as Mansfield’s theatre stages an epic return with a fabulous feast of family entertainment.

By Dale Spridgeon
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:22 pm

Theatre and music make a welcome return with everything from Bond to Beatles, as the Mansfield Palace Theatre offers everything from classic films, family shows to epic musical extravaganzas.

There are band tribute nights, a celebration of female artists and plenty of rock and roll to get your toes tapping.

There is something to suit all tastes as the entertainment venue on Leeming Street casts off the dark days of Covid closure to welcome its Mansfield audiences back.

1. Glittering tribute to Neil Diamond in Mansfield

It'll be so good, so good, sing along to Sweet Caroline and other hits at Mansfield Palace theatre Neil Diamond tribute

Photo: RONNY VAN CASTEREN

Photo Sales

2. b25lY21zOjM3YWM0MDE1LTUyYTktNDc2OC1iMTdmLWFmMmE4YTQzOWVmMzo3MGYxMzQxNy0yMDgxLTQxNjAtYmVlMC05YTQzMmEzZjI4MTE=.jpg

Mansfield Palace Theatre

Photo: MDC MPT

Photo Sales

3. Music set to take theatre goers on long and winding road of Beatles Music

Chance to relive the music of the Fab Four in Mansfield - with the Upbeat Beatles

Photo: MDC MPT

Photo Sales

4. Rock on down to Mansfield theatre for a heavy night of rock

History of Rock Music Extravaganza

Photo: MDC MPT

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2