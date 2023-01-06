Entries now open for Mansfield's century-old music and drama festival
Mansfield’s famous music and drama festival is now accepting entries for its 2023 editition.
The festival has run since 1923 with everything from amateur dramatics to poetry recitals, instrumental performances and full days celebrating some of the region’s top choirs and orchestras and will celebrate its 100th festival in 2024.
The festival is open to people of all ages and allows performers to participate as competitors or non-competitors in various classes. Applicants are assessed, before the festival ends with a final concert.
This year’s music sections will be from March 18-20, with Monday, March 20 for choirs, orchestras and bands, taking place at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Leeming Street.
The drama sessions will be from March 23-25 and will be held at Henley Hall, St. Mark’s Church, Nottingham Road.
Drama classes and categories include original solo mime, duologue improvisation, inventive story telling, TV news presentation, while music classes include songs from the shows, folk songs, famiyl ensemble and piano, among many others.
The winners concert is scheduled for the Palace Theatre on Sunday, May 14.
Drama co-ordinator Ann Jones, who has been involved with the festival for 50 years, said: “As well as the usual verse speaking, acting and Shakespeare, the drama will include poetry, writing, reading, classes
for beginners and also classes for senior citizens, along with group acting.
“The festival gives children and people valuable life skills, including confidence and communication skills.
“We have had former applicants go on to work in the television industry, become musicians, teachers, and even doctors.
“Many have said time at the festival has helped them on their professional journey.”
The festival includes the John Ogdon scholarship for exceptional musicians, in honour of the famous pianist.
Mr Ogdon, a former president of the festival, was born in Mansfield Woodhouse and went on to the Royal Manchester College of Music, now known as the Royal Northern College of Music.
He became a world-famous pianist and composer.
Nellie Housley, his piano teacher, told your Chad in 1974 he had two lessons per week and stayed behind to read music.
Mansfield Council first established the scholarship in his name and provided a bursary in previous years for performers at the festival.
Brenda, Mr Ogdon’s wife, took over as president of the festival after his death in 1989.
Olivia Jones took part in the festival from the age of six and currently is training to be a doctor.
She said: “The self-confidence I gained from having the courage to stand up and perform at the festival, plus the development of strong presentation and communication skills, have assisted greatly through my first degree and I am now a doctor in training.
“I have no doubt the skills and confidence I have gained from experiences such as competing in the festival will continue to serve me well in my life.”
Details of the syllabus can be found at mansfieldmusicdramafestival.co.uk and fb.com/mansfieldmusicdramafestival.
Inquiries for music can be made via [email protected] and applicants interested in drama can contact Ann at [email protected]
The closing date for entries is January 21.