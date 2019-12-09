Enjoy magical Christmas at Twycross Zoo

A day out at the zoo might not sound very festive but if you’re looking for a way to meet Santa without queuing at a grotto, Twycross Zoo could fit the bill.

Famous for being home to an impressive collection of primates, the Leicestershire zoo has pulled out all the stops this year to create a Christmas experience to remember.

Storytime with Santa in Twycross Zoo's Explorer Cafe is popular.

Christmas at Twycross offers children the chance to cross paths with Santa several times in one day instead of just one quick meeting.

Visitors to Twycross are given a timetable of activities involving Santa and his elves as well as all the usual zoo talks and animal feedings.

The day starts with a chance to pose for a photo with Santa in a special sleigh near the zoo entrance, then there’s just enough time to look at a few animals before a special Christmas-themed storytime in the Explorer Cafe led by the big man himself.

Other activities include seeing Santa at the penguin feeding, helping him take the zoo’s donkeys for a walk around the Explorer Zone and making magical reindeer dust to sprinkle in your garden at home.

Visitors have the chance to feed lorikeets at Twycross Zoo.

Towards the end of the day, the elves lead a seasonal singalong and children can also hang a magic key on a special tree to make sure Santa can make it into their homes with their presents when it comes to Christmas Eve.

The one thing you won’t get at Christmas at Twycross is an individual meeting with Santa and a present to take away.

However, it’s a great alternative if you’re not a fan of the grotto experience or if they’ve already had a meeting with Santa but want to see him again before he flies off around the world on his sleigh.

There are enough Christmas-themed activities to keep the family busy for most of the day, but, of course, there’s also plenty of other things to see as well.

Sophie Ball, aged 10, gets up close to a lorikeet at Twycross Zoo.

Earlier this year, the zoo welcomed two new inhabitants – a pair of critically endangered Sumatran tigers, Jahly and Sialang.

With less than 400 Sumatran tigers left living in the wild, the couple are a rare sight and a real coup for the tourist attraction.

Twycross is hopeful that the tigers will breed in the future in a bid to help conserve the species in captivity.

There are also a number of zoo babies to spot, although in the colder weather most of the animals can be found huddled up indoors rather than enjoying the full expanses of their outdoor enclosures.

Rebecca Ball hung a magic key on the Christmas tree at Twycross Zoo for Santa.

For tickets and details, see twycrosszoo.org/