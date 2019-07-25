Eat, drink and make merry at Bolsover Food and Drink Festival

Street vendors will be offering artisan food and drink from around the world to tempt visitors to Bolsover this weekend.

The town’s annual food and drink festival will take place in the town centre on Saturday, July 27, from 9am to 10pm and on Sunday, July 28, from 9am until 8pm.

Traders will sell hot and cold food, including vegan and vegetarian fare, which visitors can eat on site or take home to enjoy later. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available to buy.

Musicians will take to the festival stage to entertain the throng and street performers will add to the fun.

Children’s attractions will include the Party Playbus, face painting and sweet stalls.

For more details, go to www.edgeeventsfestivals.co.uk.