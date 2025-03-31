EASTER HOLIDAYS: Family fun days out to enjoy in the school holidays in Nottinghamshire

2 . Clumber Park

There's something on offer for children of every age at Clumber Park. Have fun den building in Leaping Bar, the natural play area at the top of the car park, and enjoy climbing, hiding and exploring in the hidden Woodland Play Park. Look out for swans, geese, rabbits and squirrels as you explore the Pleasure Grounds and spend some quiet time in the busy Bird Hide watching a variety of birds. The Discovery Centre is a must see when visiting. Within the Discovery Centre, you'll find our new ‘50 things’ room, celebrating all the fun that can be had whilst connecting with nature. With everything from creating wild art and making friends with a bug, to playing pooh sticks and keeping a nature diary. Collect a 50 things sheet, head outside and cross some activities off your list! https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park Photo: Rachel Atkins