Discover Ashfield Photography Competition returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Budding photographers are being urged to capture the beauty of Ashfield as the annual photography competition is back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local snappers are in with a chance of winning £100 vouchers as the Discover Ashfield Photograph Competition returns from today, Monday 22 July.

Residents of all ages are invited to get creative with the camera and show Ashfield in all its glory. This year’s categories are: “Made in Ashfield”, “Active Ashfield” and a special category for “Under 16s” to enter. The closing date for entries is Sunday 15 September 2024.

A winner will be chosen for each category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflections by Grace Gunton-Day

You can enter the competition by visiting: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/discover-ashfield-photography-competition/

Martin Rigley OBE, Chair of Discover Ashfield, said: “The Discover Ashfield Photography Competition shows us the beauty of Ashfield through the eyes of the photographer. We have had some stunning entries over the years and we love receiving your pictures.”

Councillor Chris Huskinson, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “We’ve had some incredible photos sent to us previously as part of the competition and we look forward to seeing this year’s entries. We really do have so many talented photographers in the district.

“We want to encourage people to get out and show us your favourite parts of Ashfield through your photos or go and discover somewhere new.”

Judging will take place by Discover Ashfield board members after the closing date and the winners will be announced from September 30.