Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SOS Charity Fashion Shows is hosting the event for Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club at South Forest Leisure Complex on October 24.

A range of high street brands, plus French and Italian designer wear will be on show and available to buy for up to 75 per cent off.

Tickets are £10. Doors open at 6.30pm, ahead of the show starting at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...