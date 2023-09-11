News you can trust since 1952
Designer wear on offer at charity fashion show planned in Edwinstowe

A charity fashion show and shopping event is taking place in Edwinstowe.
By Kate Mason
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
SOS Charity Fashion Shows is hosting the event for Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club at South Forest Leisure Complex on October 24.

A range of high street brands, plus French and Italian designer wear will be on show and available to buy for up to 75 per cent off.

Tickets are £10. Doors open at 6.30pm, ahead of the show starting at 7pm.

For tickets, email [email protected] or call 07581 265531.

