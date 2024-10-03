College to stage weekend open event

This weekend's open event takes place at the Derby Road campus

A weekend open event is coming to West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus on Saturday 5 October to give young people the chance to find out more about college life and the courses available.

The event, which is split into two sessions will run from 10am to 11.30am, and 11.30am-1pm, will enable visitors to speak to teachers from all curriculum areas including sport, health and social care, hairdressing, hospitality, childcare, uniformed protective services, business, construction and more.

There is the added advantage of a ‘quiet hour’ 9-10am, designed to ensure a more enjoyable experience for young people and their families who prefer a calmer environment.

Those who are looking to study at the college after school can learn more about life at college, extensive student support and discover the extra-curricular activities open to them once they become a student.

In addition there will be teams available at the event to speak about courses for adult learners aged 19 and above and the range of Access to University programmes, as well as tutors from the construction campus, engineering campus and the Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College.

Student support teams such as financial support and additional learning support will be available to advise individuals on the help they can offer to students whilst at the college.

Additionally, the careers team and apprenticeship team will be available for potential new students and their parents to speak to, to help them to decide which career path they might wish to choose.

To register for the open event visit www.wnc.ac.uk/events.