Chance to see hundreds of snowdrops as Nuthall home opens gardens

See snowdrops at an open garden in Nuthall this weekend.

The snowdrop season is well underway and this weekend there is an opportunity to visit a special snowdrop garden in Nuthall, featuring masses of snowdrops in addition to beautiful early spring bulbs flowering.

On Saturday, February 12, the gardens at 1 Highfield Road, Nuthall, NG16 1BQ, will be open from 10am until 4p m.

In February, the garden features a collection of 500-plus snowdrop varieties, 280 varieties in the garden and many more on show benches.

The spring garden has lots of colour with many rare and unusual plants – miniature narcissus, acers, aconites and magnolias with a good selection of unusual pots, snowdrops and plants for sale.

Refreshments and cashless payments available.