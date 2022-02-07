Chance to see hundreds of snowdrops as Nuthall home opens gardens
Visitors will have the chance to see hundreds of snowdrops in bloom as a Nuthall garden opens to the public this weekend.
The snowdrop season is well underway and this weekend there is an opportunity to visit a special snowdrop garden in Nuthall, featuring masses of snowdrops in addition to beautiful early spring bulbs flowering.
On Saturday, February 12, the gardens at 1 Highfield Road, Nuthall, NG16 1BQ, will be open from 10am until 4p m.
In February, the garden features a collection of 500-plus snowdrop varieties, 280 varieties in the garden and many more on show benches.
The spring garden has lots of colour with many rare and unusual plants – miniature narcissus, acers, aconites and magnolias with a good selection of unusual pots, snowdrops and plants for sale.
Refreshments and cashless payments available.
Visit the National Garden Scheme website at ngs.org.uk for more information.